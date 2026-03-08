Bryan Ramirez News: Struggles in service despite volume
Ramirez recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Toronto FC.
Ramirez had five crosses and five corner kicks but only one of his crosses was deemed to be accurate. If he can be more accurate against New England Revolution, he'll likely be more successful on the stat sheet as the side has given up five goals in two games already in 2026.
