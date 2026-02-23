Bryan Zamble News: Scores first career goal

Zamble scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 win over CF Montreal.

Zamble came off the bench in the 81st minute to make his professional debut in Saturday's win over CF Montreal and marked the occasion with his first career goal, finishing a pass from Jeppe Tverskov late in the match. The forward benefited from the comfortable scoreline to see minutes down the stretch, though his role and playing time are not guaranteed over the course of the season.