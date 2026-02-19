Bryan Zamble News: Signs contract with San Diego
Zamble signed a contract with San Diego FC until the end of the 2026 MLS on Thursday. The deal also includes club options until the end of the 2029/30 MLS season.
Zamble becomes the fourth graduate from San Diego's academy to sign a first-team contract with the team. While the winger is loaded with potential, he's not expected to play a bigger role in 2026 and should see limited minutes off the bench, ultimately making his fantasy upside minimal.
