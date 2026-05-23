Bryan Zaragoza Injury: Absent for the last round

Zaragoza (knee) hasn't been called up for Sunday's tilt against Verona.

Zaragoza will skip his fourth match in a row because of knee soreness. He has never hit his stride since coming in during the winter and will most likely head back to Bayern Munich after the end of the loan. He has picked up an assist and added five key passes, 12 crosses (four accurate) and five corners in just six displays (three starts).