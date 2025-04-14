Bryan Zaragoza Injury: Aiming return Wednesday

Zaragoza (hamstring) is aiming to return to full team training on Wednesday after training individually and participating in a recent warm-up session with the team, coach Vicente Moreno said in a press conference, according to InfoBiwenger. "As for Bryan, we'll see. I hope he can join the group on Wednesday, and then we'll see how he feels. The other day he did a warm-up session with the group. We have to keep in mind that he's been out for a long time, and it's not just that he's been given the all-clear, but he also has to feel fit enough to perform. We have to hope he gets back into shape as soon as possible."

