Bryan Zaragoza Injury: Makes squad list
Zaragoza (hamstring) is back in the squad list for Sunday's clash against Valladolid.
Zaragoza has been training with the squad this week and has fully recovered from his hamstring injury, as he has been included in the squad list for Sunday's game. It remains unclear if he will immediately reclaim his starting spot on the left wing or if he will build his fitness back progressively after one month without playing.
