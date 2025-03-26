Bryan Zaragoza Injury: Not in training Tuesday

Zaragoza (undisclosed) was not seen in team training on Tuesday and will not be available for Thursday's match against Barcelona, according to Asier Salmeron for Blanquerna.

Zaragoza is not training with the team this week due to an injury and will miss Thursday's match against Barcelona. His return timeline is still unknown, and his absence will result in a change to the starting lineup, with Ruben Garcia likely replacing him on the left wing and Aimar Oroz moving to the right wing.