Bryan Zaragoza Injury: Productive in loss

Zaagoza was forced off the pitch in the 86th minute after his side had used all their subs, forcing Osasuna to play down a man for the last stretch of the match. Prior to his injury he played well, despite once again not being involved in a goal -- he has not recorded a goal contribution since Oct. 27. He took three shots in his third consecutive match and also recorded five crosses for the eighth time this season. He also won seven duels and one tackle on the defensive end before he was forced off the pitch. Thanks to the international break, he has a bit more time to get past whatever injury he suffered Sunday.