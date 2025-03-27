Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Zaragoza headshot

Bryan Zaragoza Injury: Still recovering

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Zaragoza (hamstring) is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered before the international break.

Zaragoza suffered the injury during a clash with Getafe before the break and withdrew from the Spain team. The midfielder was hoping to return in the first clash after the break, but couldn't get back in training. The next realistic chance for Zaragoza to return is an April 7 trip to Leganes.

Bryan Zaragoza
Osasuna
