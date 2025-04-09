Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Zaragoza headshot

Bryan Zaragoza Injury: Trains individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Zaragoza (hamstring) trained individually Wednesday, according to his club.

Zaragoza is seeing some health improvements this week, as he has finally been allowed to train individually after a few weeks out with a hamstring injury. This is good news, just needing to resume group training before he can be considered an option again. That said, a return could be within the next week or two for the midfielder.

Bryan Zaragoza
Osasuna
