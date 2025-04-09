Bryan Zaragoza Injury: Trains individually
Zaragoza (hamstring) trained individually Wednesday, according to his club.
Zaragoza is seeing some health improvements this week, as he has finally been allowed to train individually after a few weeks out with a hamstring injury. This is good news, just needing to resume group training before he can be considered an option again. That said, a return could be within the next week or two for the midfielder.
