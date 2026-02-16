Bryan Zaragoza News: Assists opener Sunday

Zaragoza assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Napoli.

Zaragoza made his first start for Roma since joining the club on loan in January and immediately made an impression. He set up the opening goal of Sunday's match as he assisted Donyell Malen's strike in the 7th minute, his first goal contribution for Roma in just his second appearance. He was replaced at halftime by Matias Soule, but it was a very promising performance this early into his tenure with his new club.