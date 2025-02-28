Bryant Farkarlun Injury: Good to go for Saturday
Farkarlun (leg) appears to be an option for Saturday's match against Portland after being left off the injury report.
Farkarlun looks to be back fit after missing the season opener with an injury, as he was not listed on the injury report. He did only appear once all of last season for seven minutes of action, seemingly not having much of a role. That said, he is likely to see a bench spot in his return.
