Bryce Duke Injury: Doesn't train Wednesday
Duke was not involved in training Wednesday, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.
Duke looks to be dealing with an undisclosed issue, as the midfielder was not present to train with the team Wednesday. This is a bit concerning, as he may be holding an injury heading into Saturday's match. He did start in their last outing, so this will be something to monitor, with Caden Clark as a potential replacement if left out.
