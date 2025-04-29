Fantasy Soccer
Bryce Duke headshot

Bryce Duke Injury: Still not training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Duke (lower body) was not training and was likely working indoors Monday, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Duke is still dealing with his lower body injury and is not nearing a return since he was not training with the squad once again on Monday. He is likely still in his rehabilitation process indoors. He was often a starter this season, so his absence is impacting the starting XI with Caden Clark getting a larger role in the XI while he is out.

