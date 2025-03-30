Bryce Duke News: Active attacking display
Duke recorded four shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Chicago Fire.
Duke saw a solid match in the attack despite not coming away with a goal contribution Saturday, notching one chance created, four shots and five crosses. He has now started in four of his six appearances this season, registering four chances created, six shots and 23 crosses during that span.
