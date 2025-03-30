Fantasy Soccer
Bryce Duke headshot

Bryce Duke News: Active attacking display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Duke recorded four shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Duke saw a solid match in the attack despite not coming away with a goal contribution Saturday, notching one chance created, four shots and five crosses. He has now started in four of his six appearances this season, registering four chances created, six shots and 23 crosses during that span.

Bryce Duke
CF Montreal
