Bryce Duke headshot

Bryce Duke News: First start includes six crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Duke recorded six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Minnesota United.

Duke continues to be part of CF Montreal. The team's 2025 season began February, during which he logged only one appearance without it being a start. Duke recorded his first Saturday, and the midfielder's lack of cross accuracy does not assure him consistent starts moving forward.

