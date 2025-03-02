Bryce Duke News: First start includes six crosses
Duke recorded six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Minnesota United.
Duke continues to be part of CF Montreal. The team's 2025 season began February, during which he logged only one appearance without it being a start. Duke recorded his first Saturday, and the midfielder's lack of cross accuracy does not assure him consistent starts moving forward.
