Buba Sangare headshot

Buba Sangare Injury: Back available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 6:13am

Sangare (concussion) is an option for Saturday's clash against Mallorca, according to coach Eder Sarabia.

Sangare is back available for Saturday's clash against Mallorca after dealing with a head injury in the last game against Real Madrid. That's a big boost for the Franjiverdes as he gives them added depth along the back line, though he's still not in the mix for a spot in the starting XI just yet.

Buba Sangare
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