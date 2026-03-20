Buba Sangare Injury: Should be available
Sangare (concussion) should be an option for Saturday's clash against Mallorca, according to coach Eder Sarabia.
Sangare is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Mallorca after dealing with a head injury in the last game against Real Madrid. That's a big boost for the Franjiverdes as he gives them added depth along the back line, though he's still not in the mix for a spot in the starting XI just yet.
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