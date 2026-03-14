Buba Sangare headshot

Buba Sangare Injury: Subs off with concussion in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Sangare was forced to exit the field under concussion protocol in the 23rd minute of Saturday's 4-1 loss to Real Madrid, Manuel Bruna of Mundo Deportivo reports.

Sangare started as the right-sided member of a back five but was replaced by Adria Pedrosa after a head collision with Eduardo Camavinga. The young defender has reportedly not suffered a serious injury, but he'll need to be assessed in upcoming days. He has just made his first couple of starts for Elche but has yet to make a big impact in the team's play.

Buba Sangare
Elche
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