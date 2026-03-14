Buba Sangare Injury: Subs off with concussion in loss

Sangare was forced to exit the field under concussion protocol in the 23rd minute of Saturday's 4-1 loss to Real Madrid, Manuel Bruna of Mundo Deportivo reports.

Sangare started as the right-sided member of a back five but was replaced by Adria Pedrosa after a head collision with Eduardo Camavinga. The young defender has reportedly not suffered a serious injury, but he'll need to be assessed in upcoming days. He has just made his first couple of starts for Elche but has yet to make a big impact in the team's play.