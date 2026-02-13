Buba Sangare News: Available as substitute Friday

Sangare (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's match against Osasuna.

Sangare is an option despite being ruled out by coach Eder Sarabia earlier in the week. Still, the youngster is unlikely to record plenty of minutes on the field in the short term after arriving in Elche as a winter signing from Serie A side Roma. The full-back could serve as a backup to either Tete Morente or German Valera in the future.