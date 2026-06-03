Buba Sangare News: Purchase option triggered

Sangare has been permanently signed by Elche after the club exercised their purchase option with AS Roma, tying the young defender to the club until June 2031, the club announced.

Sangare joined in the winter transfer window and made seven La Liga starts since his arrival, demonstrating remarkable maturity, personality and adaptability for a player of his age in his first taste of top-flight football. Sangare is a regular fixture in Spain's youth national team setups and is considered one of the most exciting young defensive prospects in Spanish football, making his permanent signing a significant statement of intent from the club about their long-term plans. Born and raised in the Carrus neighbourhood of Elche, Sangare's story carries special meaning for the club and the city, with the teenager representing the dreams of countless young players from his hometown.