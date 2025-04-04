Budu Zivzivadze Injury: Out after suffering injury

Zivzivadze is out for Saturday's match against Leverkusen due to injury, according to his club.

Zivzivadze is heading to the sidelines for the next contest, as he suffered an injury in their last outing after exiting in the 89th minute. This is an unfortunate loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, this will force a change, possibly seeing a formation change due to both Leo Scienza and Sirlord Conteh being ill, with Frans Kratzig likley to enter the call as a replacement.