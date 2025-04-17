Budu Zivzivadze Injury: Remains out
Zivzivadze (undisclosed) remains out for the time being, coach Franck Schmidt said in the press conference.
Zivzivadze missed the last two games due to undisclosed reasons and remains out for the time being without a precise timeline for his return. His absence will impact the starting XI since he is a regular starter this season, with Sirlord Conteh likely seeing increased playing time until he recovers fully.
