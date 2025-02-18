Budu Zivzivadze News: Fails to make impact

Zivzivadze recorded one tackle (zero won) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Mainz.

It was a poor effort from Zivzivadze in Sunday's loss to Mainz. In 90 minutes played, the striker had the least touches of any player to play 90 minutes with 25, did not register a single shot, lost three of his nine aerial duels, and was caught offside two times. The 30 year old now has just one goal contribution in seven Bundesliga starts for Heidenheim this season, so he will hope to finally start a good run of form this Thursday when the club hosts København in the Conference League.