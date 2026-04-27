Budu Zivzivadze News: Goal streak continutes

Zivzivadze scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus FC St. Pauli.

Zivzivadze scrambled home the ball at the goalmouth Saturday following a corner routine early in the first half of FC Heidenheim's 2-0 road victory over FC St. Pauli. The goal marked the third successive appearance (first start) in which the forward has scored. The trio of April goals give Zivzivadze four on the campaign and break a goal drought that dated back to October 2025.