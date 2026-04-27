Budu Zivzivadze headshot

Budu Zivzivadze News: Goal streak continutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Zivzivadze scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus FC St. Pauli.

Zivzivadze scrambled home the ball at the goalmouth Saturday following a corner routine early in the first half of FC Heidenheim's 2-0 road victory over FC St. Pauli. The goal marked the third successive appearance (first start) in which the forward has scored. The trio of April goals give Zivzivadze four on the campaign and break a goal drought that dated back to October 2025.

Budu Zivzivadze
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now