Budu Zivzivadze

Budu Zivzivadze News: Logs goal and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Zivzivadze scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Holstein Kiel.

The international break may come at a bad time for Zivzivadze, considering his last two appearances saw him score in both games and log an assist. He scored Heidenheim's game-winner against Holstein Kiel and assisted Sirlord Conteh's effort that secured the win.

Budu Zivzivadze
FC Heidenheim

