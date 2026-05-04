Budu Zivzivadze News: Nets brace in draw

Zivzivadze scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich.

Zivzivadze was expected to struggle against Munich, and instead he turned in his best showing of the campaign. The striker took three shots, scored two of them and was crucial for the draw. This was the hardest match left on the schedule by a large margin, a nice spring board for Zivzivadze to shine in the final two matches.