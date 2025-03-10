Budu Zivzivadze News: Nets equalizer from bench

Zivzivadze scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.

Zivzivadze only appeared off the bench Sunday but still made a major impact once appearing at halftime, scoring the equalizer to earn his team a point in the 65th minute. This was his first goal of the season and only his second goal contribution of the season, earning an assist Jan. 15. He will look to find the starting XI next contest after scoring, as he has started in eight of his 10 appearances with the club.