Budu Zivzivadze News: Records four shots

Zivzivadze had four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Mainz.

Zivzivadze recorded a solid four shots Saturday but was unable to make much of them, with two on net but zero goals. This comes just two games after a four-game scoring streak, with five goals during that span. He ends with six goals in 20 appearances (14 starts), seeing his best work to end the season.