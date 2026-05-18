Budu Zivzivadze headshot

Budu Zivzivadze News: Records four shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Zivzivadze had four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Mainz.

Zivzivadze recorded a solid four shots Saturday but was unable to make much of them, with two on net but zero goals. This comes just two games after a four-game scoring streak, with five goals during that span. He ends with six goals in 20 appearances (14 starts), seeing his best work to end the season.

Budu Zivzivadze
FC Heidenheim
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