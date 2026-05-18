Budu Zivzivadze News: Records four shots
Zivzivadze had four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Mainz.
Zivzivadze recorded a solid four shots Saturday but was unable to make much of them, with two on net but zero goals. This comes just two games after a four-game scoring streak, with five goals during that span. He ends with six goals in 20 appearances (14 starts), seeing his best work to end the season.
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