Budu Zivzivadze News: Scores again Sunday

Zivzivadze scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus SC Freiburg.

Zivzivadze scored another goal Sunday, a strike in the 58th minute assisted by Mathias Honsak. It marked his third goal of the season, two of which have come in his last two appearances. He'll look to keep this positive momentum going Saturday in a favorable matchup versus St. Pauli.