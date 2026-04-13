Budu Zivzivadze News: Scores in 3-1 win as a sub

Zivzivadze scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Union Berlin.

Zivzivadze scored his second goal of the season as he helped his side to a 3-1 victory. He scored the final goal of the game to seal the match. He hadn't scored in the league since November 1st. The forward took two shots, putting a shot on target for the third game in a row.