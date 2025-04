Zivzivadze generated four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Zivzivadze led Heidenheim in shots during the road win, but couldn't find the back of the net. The forward scored two goals in 14 apperances (10 starts) in the season. He transferred from Bundesliga 2 in January, where he logged 14 goals in 20 games for Karlsruher.