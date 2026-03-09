Budu Zivzivadze News: Three shots in start

Zivzivadze had three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 loss against Hoffenheim.

Zivzivadze started Saturday's contest, marking just his seventh start of the season. He completed the full 90 minutes for the first time this campaign but only managed three inaccurate crosses on the attack. He added one tackle and one clearance on the defensive end in his fairly quiet return to the pitch.