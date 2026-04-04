Budu Zivzivadze headshot

Budu Zivzivadze News: Ultimately available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Zivzivadze (knee) has been surprisingly cleared and is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, the club posted.

Zivzivadze had suffered a recurrence of the knee issue that already cost him significant time last season, leaving his availability highly uncertain for several weeks. His surprise return is a welcome boost for Heidenheim as they fight to survive in the Bundesliga down the final stretch of the campaign, with every available body counting in what promises to be a brutal run-in.

Budu Zivzivadze
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now