Budu Zivzivadze News: Ultimately available Saturday

Zivzivadze (knee) has been surprisingly cleared and is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, the club posted.

Zivzivadze had suffered a recurrence of the knee issue that already cost him significant time last season, leaving his availability highly uncertain for several weeks. His surprise return is a welcome boost for Heidenheim as they fight to survive in the Bundesliga down the final stretch of the campaign, with every available body counting in what promises to be a brutal run-in.