Bukayo Saka Injury: Continues recovery

Saka (hamstring) is questionable to return for March's UCL matches, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "He is evolving really well, probably Gabi is a bit ahead of Bukayo because of the extent of the injury, but then we will have to see the next steps and the previous weeks before that, how the boys are feeling and what we are prepared to do."

Saka looks to be seeing decent progress in his recovery, with it being enough for the winger to have gone on holiday for a short break. However, he is still questioning what time he will be available in March, hoping to feature in some of their upcoming UCL games. It appears he is nearing a return, although the exact date for his availability is unknown.