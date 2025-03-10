Fantasy Soccer
Bukayo Saka Injury: Could be available after Int. break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Saka (hamstring) could be available after the International Break, coach Mikel Arteta said in a press conference. "After the international break, let's see where he is - his progress is really good, he's really willing, as you can imagine, so we are positive that in a few weeks, he'll hopefully be back."

Saka is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury and could return after the International Break, possibly for the match against Fulham if everything goes as planned. Until then, Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli will see increased playing time.

