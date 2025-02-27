Bukayo Saka Injury: Could be available for Fulham

Saka (hamstring) continues his recovery and could return for the match against Fulham after the international break, coach Mikel Arteta said in a press conference. "I think so, but again, let's see how they evolve in the next few weeks to make the right steps. They've been out for a long, long time, so we're going to have to integrate them gradually. They are evolving well, but they're still a bit far."

