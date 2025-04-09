Bukayo Saka Injury: Forced off with knock

Saka was in the starting lineup for the first time since returning from injury and delivered a solid outing, sending in nine crosses and drawing three fouls before being forced off in the 74th minute after taking a knock, coach Mikel Arteta confirmed in a press conference. "Bukayo was, after he got tackled on the foul, I think he had a knock and he had to go."

Saka had a solid outing, often troubling David Alaba down the right wing and contributing on set pieces. He created one chance and sent in nine crosses to unsettle Real Madrid's defense. He took a knock in the 74th minute and was forced off, though his coach said it did not appear to be serious. He is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Brentford but is unlikely to play the full game as he may be rested ahead of next Wednesday's second leg at the Bernabeu against the Merengues.