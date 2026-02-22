Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka Injury: Injured in injury time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 12:26pm

Saka was forced off the field in the 91st minute due to an apparent ankle injury.

Saka would need to leave the field Sunday late into the contest, as he would be rolled up on in a tackle, leaving his ankle in pain. He would eventually work to his feet and get off the field, walking gingerly. It appears the attacker will likely need some testing, but is only dealing with a minor injury, with Noni Madueke taking his spot after leaving the field.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
SOC
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
Author Image
Luke Atzert
11 days ago
Best Free Hit Team for Gameweek 25
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for Gameweek 25
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
17 days ago
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
18 days ago