Bukayo Saka Injury: Injured in injury time
Saka was forced off the field in the 91st minute due to an apparent ankle injury.
Saka would need to leave the field Sunday late into the contest, as he would be rolled up on in a tackle, leaving his ankle in pain. He would eventually work to his feet and get off the field, walking gingerly. It appears the attacker will likely need some testing, but is only dealing with a minor injury, with Noni Madueke taking his spot after leaving the field.
