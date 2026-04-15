Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka Injury: Missing from team sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Saka (achilles) is out for Wednesday's match against Sporting.

Saka is one of the numerous key players missing for Arsenal Wednesday, hoping it is still enough to keep their lead in the tie. Unfortunately for Saka, this puts him in a tough spot, as he will need to use the next few days to recover for the massive match against City. He is replaced by Noni Madueke Wednesday, who will likely continue in that role until Saka is fit again.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
SOC
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
SOC
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
21 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
42 days ago