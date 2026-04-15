Bukayo Saka Injury: Missing from team sheet
Saka (achilles) is out for Wednesday's match against Sporting.
Saka is one of the numerous key players missing for Arsenal Wednesday, hoping it is still enough to keep their lead in the tie. Unfortunately for Saka, this puts him in a tough spot, as he will need to use the next few days to recover for the massive match against City. He is replaced by Noni Madueke Wednesday, who will likely continue in that role until Saka is fit again.
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