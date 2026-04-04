Bukayo Saka Injury: Out against Southampton
Saka (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton.
Saka is unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton after returning early from international duty for assessment. The attacker is being preserved as a precaution, with the staff prioritizing his fitness for upcoming league and Champions League fixtures, with Max Dowman starting on the right wing in his absence.
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