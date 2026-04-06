Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka Injury: Out another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Saka (undisclosed) has not traveled and is out for Tuesday's match against Sporting, according to manager Mikel Arteta, per Simon Collings of The Sun.

Saka missed out on an FA Cup match over the weekend and will remain out for UCL play, not a part of the traveling squad for Lisbon. This is a major loss for the club as they will have to do without their star forward, leaving the right side of the field a bit weaker than usual, as Jurrien Timber (undisclosed) is also out. Noni Madueke is a possible option to take his spot on the right wing, the only other attacker to see time on the right this campaign.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
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