Bukayo Saka Injury: Out for major clash

Saka (Achilles) is out for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Bukayo is out, that's for sure. He's just starting to do some stuff, so let's see that progression, how quickly we can go through it, and then wait, but at the moment it's not about that."

Saka is not going to be with his club as they face City on Sunday, out for a massive match that could decide if they win the league. This will mark a fifth straight game missed, as he is still working through his rehabilitation. The club is likely making sure he comes back fully fit with the winger having a World Cup campaign with England ahead, although they need to have their star player back as they try to close out on the two titles they have a chance at, now with a major hole to face City.