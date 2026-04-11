Bukayo Saka Injury: Out to face Bournemouth

Saka (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.

Saka has been unable to recover from the undisclosed issue that had already kept him out of two matches, with manager Mikel Arteta confirming the situation had changed in the days leading up to the fixture. The attacker was absent from training Thursday, and Arsenal will have to cope without their top playmaker once again as they look to close in on the league title. His availability for the coming fixtures will be closely monitored, with the club unwilling to risk further injury at such a crucial stage of the season.