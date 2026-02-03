Saka has avoided a major injury after some testing but is still set for some time out, as the attacker has been ruled out for their next four games due to a muscle injury in the hip. This will leave the English national eyeing a return when facing Tottenham on Feb. 22, hoping to return to face their rivals in the North London Derby. His absence will be a major loss for the club as they continue without a starter, scoring four goals and three assist in 21 appearances, likely forcing Noni Madueke to start in his place until a return is made.