Bukayo Saka Injury: Recovering as expected

Saka (hamstring) is recovering as expected, but still in the early stages, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "It's too early, he's in an early stage of the rehab, so when we get a little bit closer and he starts to do more demanding stuff and has more load, we will see where he is. There's no setback, he's fine."

Saka is still a doubt to even return in March, but he's recovering as expected. The winger will be even more crucial as Arsenal push for a title with the news that Kai Havertz has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Saka's absence means Raheem Sterling could be pushed into surprising starting minutes on the wing.