Bukayo Saka Injury: Scores, limps off Wednesday
Saka scored one goal but was unable to continue playing in the 73rd minute while feeling an apparent discomfort in Wednesday's match against Wolverhampton.
Saka quickly found the net via close-range header in his return to the starting lineup after dealing with a muscular issue for a few weeks between January and February. However, he appeared to pick up a new injury and may need to be assessed to determine if he's dealing with a serious problem again. Both Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze are alternatives if Saka is sidelined due to the issue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 275 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 275 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW267 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for Gameweek 2513 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More