Bukayo Saka Injury: Scores, limps off Wednesday

Saka scored one goal but was unable to continue playing in the 73rd minute while feeling an apparent discomfort in Wednesday's match against Wolverhampton.

Saka quickly found the net via close-range header in his return to the starting lineup after dealing with a muscular issue for a few weeks between January and February. However, he appeared to pick up a new injury and may need to be assessed to determine if he's dealing with a serious problem again. Both Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze are alternatives if Saka is sidelined due to the issue.