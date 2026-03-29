Bukayo Saka Injury: Set for medical assessment

Saka has departed the England national team camp for medical assessment, according to his national team.

Saka is back in London with Arsenal after he left the Three Lions camp, dealing with an injury that needs assessment. The good news it this is likely more of a cautionary absence as he prepares to play for Arsenal again, not risking himself. With the attacker already likely to be a starter with the England squad, there is no reason for him to further risk his health as Arsenal chase a league title.