Bukayo Saka Injury: Still in doubt for second leg

Saka (undisclosed) was not present at Arsenal's open training session Tuesday, leaving his availability for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Sporting CP uncertain, according to James Benge of CBS Sports Football.

Saka has now missed three consecutive fixtures across all competitions with an undisclosed issue, and his continued absence from training is a significant concern for Arsenal heading into the most decisive European night of their season. The English winger is the Gunners' most dangerous attacking weapon and losing him for the second leg would be a major blow for coach Mikel Arteta's side. Noni Madueke is expected to see a larger role in his continued absence, with the club hoping to have clarity on Saka's status before Wednesday's kickoff.