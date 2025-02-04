Bukayo Saka Injury: Still working on rehab

Saka (hamstring) is still out and remains around the same timeline for a return, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "I don't know [if he will be back in March]."

Saka is continuing to work on his rehabilitation and fitness after as he recovers from his hamstring injury. However, it appears he is still at least a month away, with a return scheduled for March and the club seemingly sticking with that. He will just hope to see no setbacks and a clean return to play after a lengthy absence.